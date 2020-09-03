Sevilla defender Deigo Carlos offered to Premier League trio

Sevilla central defender Diego Carlos has been offered to English Premier League clubs with Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United all considering a deal, Marca report.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a starring role for Julen Lopetegui’s side this campaign and was named in the La Liga team of the season by Marca.

However, it is claimed that Los Rojiblancos believe he can be the player to make them most profit this summer to continue the reinvestment in their first-team squad.

The Brazilian has excelled for the Andalusian club in his debut season following his switch from Nantes and a previous report in Marca outlined how the defender has a €75m release clause in his contract, although in the post-Covid transfer market, the club may consider bids significantly lower.

Manchester City are currently negotiating with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly but may look at Carlos if that move falls through, with Liverpool and Manchester United – the latest club to express an interest – also not ruling out a move.

Sevilla have qualified for the Champions League next season and are under no financial pressures to sell, although sporting director’s Monchi is known for his ability to sell star players at huge profits whilst maintaining his club’s level of sporting performance.

Diego Carlos gave away penalties in the Europa League quarter-final, semi-final and final but was instrumental in helping his side lift the trophy, with his overhead kick prompting Romelu Lukaku’s decisive own goal in the final.

Diego Carlos moved to European football from Brazil in 2014 and represented Portuguese club Estoril along with playing for FC Porto’s B side, before a move to France in 2016, where he impressed for three campaigns for Ligue 1 side Nantes.

Sevilla signed the central defender from Nantes in a €15m deal last summer.