Santiago Bernabeu ready to host Real Madrid matches with new pitch

Real Madrid will play all their home matches this season at their revamped Santiago Bernabeu stadium with a new pitch now installed.

Journalist Javier Caireta-Serra shared images of the new-look stadium and Diario AS now say that the club’s first home match of the season – against Real Valladolid on 30 September – will be played at their home.

🔴El Santiago Bernabéu ya tiene el CÉSPED al 100%. 🏟Césped de Ávila (Arévalo).

– Ha llegado en 20 camiones (10 sábado // 10 domingo). Cada camión transportó 32 rollos de césped mixto (total de 640 tiras en la alfombra del Real Madrid).https://t.co/Sve3UHfvqY pic.twitter.com/Oect7Vvowe — Javier Caireta-Serra (@JavierCaireta) August 30, 2020

The new pitch is not the retractable grass which will be part of the final project, but a temporary installation so that Los Blancos can play matches at the ground whilst other areas of the stadium are renovated.

Part of the rejuvenation of the stadium will see a fully retractable pitch which means that the ground will then be a viable venue for music concerts and other non-football events in order for the club to maximise profit.

Madrid’s first games of the season are away from home against Real Sociedad and Real Betis respectively, before hosting Valladolid.

Zinedine Zidane’s side played their final league games of 2019-20 at their youth team stadium named after Alfredo di Stefano, but will now return to their permanent home.