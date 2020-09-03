Milan move for Barcelona goalkeeper Neto

Milan are exploring a loan move for Barcelona goalkeeper Neto after Pepe Reina left the Italian club to join Lazio.

The report is carried by Diario Sport, who cite an original report from Tuttosport, who say the Milanese giants will now look to conclude a temporary loan deal for the goalkeeper.

Neto has provided back-up to long-term number one Marc-Andre Ter Stegen at the Catalan giants this campaign and has featured in just two La Liga matches last season – the 2-2 draw at Espanyol and the 5-0 victory at Alaves on the final day of the campaign.

However, the Catalan outlet add the context that it will be difficult for the Blaugrana to facilitate Neto’s departure as Ter Stegen is currently injured and only youngster Inaki Pena is another option for the club in the position.

If they were to allow the goalkeeper to leave, it is likely they would need to draft in a back-up for German international Ter Stegen for the opening weeks of the campaign.

The Brazilian shot-stopper moved to the Camp Nou last summer in a deal worth an initial €26m plus a further €9m in variables, with Jasper Cillessen moving the other way in a €35m deal.

He was previously number one across several seasons at Fiorentina, with a back-up stint at Juventus paving the way for a €7m switch to the Mestalla in 2017.