Manchester United lead race to sign Real Madrid full-back Reguilon

Real Madrid are increasingly likely to offload in-demand full-back Sergio Reguilon this summer and Manchester United have emerged as leading contenders.

That is according to a report in Diario AS, who say the English club have identified the Spaniard as an affordable upgrade in their left-back position and do not envisage a difficult deal with Madrid.

The Red Devils have Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams in position but Reguilon – who enjoyed an impressive season on loan at Sevilla – could be signed for a fee in the region of €25m-30m.

That report claims that an outright deal for United – with a potential buyback clause in place for Los Blancos – or another season on loan at Sevilla are the most likely options for Reguilon at this point.

A separate report in Marca also outlines United’s interest and claims that their possibilities for signing the Spaniard are growing.

Madrid, at the behest of boss Zinedine Zidane, have already made the decision that Reguilon will not return this summer due to the level of performance from Ferland Mendy this campaign alongside the continuation of Marcelo in the Spanish capital.

Furthermore, the club have promising full-back Miguel Gutierrez emerging in the position and believe he can be incorporated into the first-team squad over the coming seasons.

Reguilon himself has admitted he does not know which club he will play for next season but the fact he has been called up to the Spain national squad is a further indicator of how highly he is regarded by those other than Zidane.

It is now claimed that the club will seek to cash-in on the player this summer in a similar way to that of Achraf Hakimi, who has joined Inter, with Paris Saint-Germain also among the sides interested.

Reguilon started 21 matches for Los Blancos in the 2018/19 season and was tipped for a bright future at the club but the arrival of Mendy last year means Madrid decided to move him on.

The left-back enjoyed prominence under Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari at Madrid but fell out of favour following Zidane’s arrival.

The Spaniard subsequently has spent the season on loan at Sevilla, where he has made 37 appearances across all competitions and whom he starred in their Europa League success this campaign.

Reguilon recently made Kia Joorabchian his new agent to fuel speculation of a summer transfer move.