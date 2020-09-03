Juventus deal to sign Barcelona striker Suarez delayed by passport issue

Italian champions Juventus are close to an agreement to sign Barcelona striker Luis Suarez but the transfer is being held up by a passport issue report Gazzetta dello Sport, via Marca.

It is claimed that the Uruguayan is close to a move to the Bianconeri but a deal is being delayed as Italy attempts to validate his citizenship credentials.

Suarez is married to Italian resident Sofia Balbi, which is enough in Spain to be considered an EU player but the Italian law is different and an exam must be passed for sufficient citizenship to be granted for the striker not to take up one of the three non-EU spots in the squad.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Juve were willing to match Suarez’s current wage packet of €10m per annum as he looks set to leave the Blaugrana.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been touted to be the long-term replacement for the Uruguayan at the Camp Nou.

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014 but last week reports claimed he had no intention of leaving the club despite interest from elsewhere.