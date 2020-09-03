Barcelona consider Samuel Umtiti leaving on free transfer

Barcelona are yet to receive any formal offers for defender Samuel Umtiti and will consider allowing him to exit as a free agent.

The Cameroon-born defender, who has lost his place in the France international side with Clement Lenglet – his Barca teammate – often preferred in both line-ups, while Gerard Pique is still first choice central defender at the Camp Nou.

Now a report in Cadena Ser claims that, despite the Blaugrana’s willingness to move him on from the club’s wage bill this season, no clubs have lodged any transfer bids.

💥 UMTITI ARA JA ACCEPTARIA MARXAR… 👉 Cap club ha apostat fort per la seva incorporació i el Barça es podria veure obligat a deixar-lo marxar gratis… ▶️ Ho ha explicat @SiqueRodriguez al #QuèThiJugues!https://t.co/FikQVLtnLt — Què T’hi Jugues (@QueThiJugues) September 3, 2020

The central defender last penned a contract extension with the Catalan club in the summer of 2018 through to 2023, but he has been beset by knee problems and a total loss of form since.

Umtiti’s contract at Barcelona runs through to the summer of 2023 and he is still keen to fight for his first-team place, but the club are keen to clear him from the wage bill for next season.

Ronald Araujo has also been promoted to the first-team squad while Barcelona transfer news has also linked them with a return for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia.