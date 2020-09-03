Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona consider Samuel Umtiti leaving on free transfer

Barcelona are yet to receive any formal offers for defender Samuel Umtiti and will consider allowing him to exit as a free agent.

The Cameroon-born defender, who has lost his place in the France international side with Clement Lenglet – his Barca teammate – often preferred in both line-ups, while Gerard Pique is still first choice central defender at the Camp Nou.

Now a report in Cadena Ser claims that, despite the Blaugrana’s willingness to move him on from the club’s wage bill this season, no clubs have lodged any transfer bids.

The central defender last penned a contract extension with the Catalan club in the summer of 2018 through to 2023, but he has been beset by knee problems and a total loss of form since.

Umtiti’s contract at Barcelona runs through to the summer of 2023 and he is still keen to fight for his first-team place, but the club are keen to clear him from the wage bill for next season.

Ronald Araujo has also been promoted to the first-team squad while Barcelona transfer news has also linked them with a return for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia.

