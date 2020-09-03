Atletico Madrid’s Lemar rejects Porto move amid Wolves and Everton interest

Thomas Lemar is holding out for a move to the Premier League this summer after rejecting the chance to join FC Porto from Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Madrid this summer and Diario AS now say that Wolves and Everton are two likely options for his next move.

The report, which cites information from France, adds that any fee this summer could be processed for around €25m and it could be a big feature of La Liga transfer news in the coming weeks.

Lemar became Atleti’s club record signing – but has since been displaced by Joao Felix – when he joined the club from Monaco in the summer of 2018 in a €70m deal.

It has been reported that Atleti are operating at the maximum of their wage budget, meaning that they must sell before they can rejuvenate their squad.

Lemar, 24, is no longer a regular in Diego Simeone’s side and did not score nor register an assist last campaign and now looks set to be moved on this summer.