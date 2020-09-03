Atletico Madrid La Liga

Atletico Madrid confirm Diego Costa and Santiago Arias test positive for Covid-19

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that striker Diego Costa and full-back Santiago Arias have both tested positive for Covid-19.

The statement claims that both players are asymptomatic and are both in good health but as per the health regulations, are now entering a period of self-isolation and quarantine as to limit the spread of the virus.

Neither player has been in contact with their teammates as both underwent their test on their holidays, with neither yet returning to pre-season training with the rest of the Atleti first-team squad.

Both underwent their PCR tests elsewhere and each returned positive results, so neither will return to the Spanish capital until they are medically proven to be free of the virus.

The club’s pre-season will begin on 4 September with Atleti sitting out the first round of La Liga action on 12-13 September due to their participation in European football in July, and will instead play their first game on the weekend 19-20 September.

