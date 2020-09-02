Gareth Bale hits out at “very difficult” Real Madrid as he considers Premier League return

Gareth Bale has criticised Real Madrid for making his situation “very difficult” following on from blocking his exit to China last year and he would “look at” a return to the Premier League.

Bale celebrated his 31st birthday last month and it has been widely reported that the club are prioritising the sale of the Welsh international this summer.

However, the forward had a move lined up to move to the Chinese Super League a year ago but Los Blancos blocked the deal at the last moment as they did not want to lose the player without a transfer fee.

His future was recently called into question as he refused to form part of Madrid’s squad for their Champions League clash against Manchester City last month.

Bale played just 1,261 minutes last campaign – the lowest of his stint in the Spanish capital – and has missed 13 games through injury while he was overlooked by boss Zinedine Zidane on a further 17 occasions.

It is claimed that Bale’s relationship with Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was broken and the situation for him in Madrid appears to be untenable.

“If those options arise (interest from Premier League clubs) it is something I’d look at for sure,” Bale told Sky Sports.

“We’ll see what happens, we have plenty of time in this transfer window and a couple of others as well. Time will tell but mainly I think the reason is that the decision is in Real Madrid’s hands.

“I tried to leave last year but they blocked everything at the last second. It was a project I was excited for but it didn’t materialise.

“There have been other instances where we have tried to go but the club won’t allow it or they’ve done something. It’s down to the club.

“I want to play football, I am still motivated to play football, so I guess it’s on the club. They are in control of everything. I have a contract, all I can do is carry on what I am doing and hopefully something comes up.

“I am only 31 still but I feel I am in great shape still and feel like I have a lot to give. We will see what happens. It’s in the club’s hands but they make things very difficult to be honest.”