Betis want Granada goalkeeper Silva to succeed Bravo next year

Real Betis are closing in on a deal to sign Granada goalkeeper Rui Silva for next summer and they have earmarked the Portuguese shot-stopper as a long-term replacement for Claudio Bravo.

Bravo joined Betis as a free agent after leaving Manchester City and is expected to become the club’s number one for this season, battling with Joel Robles and Dani Martin for the number one spot.

The Chilean, 37, has penned a one-year contract at the Seville-based club with the option of a further 12 months, but it is thought that the club want a long-term replacement.

The details are outlined by a report in Canal Sur, who say that the club are now in talks to land Silva who is entering the final year of his current contract.

26-year-old Silva enjoyed a superb campaign for Granada last season and played an influential role in helping the club qualify for European competition for the first time ever.

Silva initially joined the club from Portuguese team Nacional in January 2017 and has now earned his first call-up to the Portuguese national squad, having previously been an Under-21 international.