Real Madrid to confirm Brahim Diaz loan deal at AC Milan

Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz will join Serie A giants AC Milan on a season long loan deal in the coming days.

The former Manchester City player has been linked with Stefano Pioli’s side in recent weeks, with a deal now on the verge of being completed according to a report from Diario AS.

Despite rumours stating Milan wanted to include a purchase clause as part of the deal, Real Madrid have rejected that, with Zinedine Zidane still viewing the 21-year old as a first team player.

Diaz is due to finalise the move tomorrow, with Milan presenting him as their player for the 2020-21 campaign on Thursday.

La Liga trio Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Getafe were also linked with a loan bid, but Los Blancos preferred him not to move to a rival club.

The 2020-21 Serie A season kicks off on September 19, with Milan in Europa League qualifying action two days beforehand, against League of Ireland Premier Division side Shamrock Rovers.