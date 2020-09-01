New clash between La Liga and Spanish FA on Friday and Monday night football

La Liga and the Spanish FA have clashed again on the scheduling of matches on Friday and Monday nights during the new campaign.

There has been a long-running dispute between the two bodies, with the league a strong advocate of using the two time slots for matches with Spanish football’s governing body opposed.

As outlined by Marca, there is said to be a definitive legal verdict on which body has ultimate power to schedule matches but in the meantime, La Liga have begun utilising the time slots for the opening weeks of the 2020/21 La Liga season.

Last season, Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales was successful in a campaign to make the matchday free of football – a decision popular with fans, who felt the time slot was unsociable for family and work purposes.

However, La Liga chief Javier Tebas continued to support the idea of playing Monday and Friday night matches as he believed that a variety of time slots makes the league more attractive to broadcasters and therefore increased streams of revenue for clubs.

The two institutions have remained deeply divided on a number of issues including scheduling with both laying claim to holding power in its decision-making.

La Liga was allowed to use the time slots for the closing weeks of the 2019/20 campaign due to the absence of fans and desire to get the schedule completed as swiftly as possible, but that has left a power void and new collision going into this campaign.