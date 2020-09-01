Leeds striker Rodrigo Moreno admits pain at situation of crisis club Valencia

Spain international Rodrigo Moreno admits he is pained by the situation at Valencia, just days after leaving the club to join Leeds United.

The 29-year-old was the latest high-profile exit from the club this summer following a hugely disappointing season at the Mestalla.

The exits of club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal from Los Che were also confirmed last month, following the exit of star winger Ferran Torres to Manchester City.

The fire-sale follows the club’s failure to secure European football for next season, meaning that a vital revenue stream has disappeared for the club while the financial ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic also remain unclear.

Reports mean that the financial uncertainty means Los Che must slash their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent ahead of next season, with 12 first-team players at the club said to be up for sale this summer.

Now, Valencia fans are protesting against the club ownership of Peter Lim and chairman Anil Murthy while players are missing a payment from last season.

“It pains me to see what is happening at Valencia,” Rodrigo said, as per Diario Sport.

“It is a shame to the club going through this situation and for there to be such a difference between the club and those who make it great (the fans).

“Football belongs to the fans and it is a shame to see how frustrated they are with the club.

“Of course, not qualifying for European football was a big problem alongside the Covid-19 pandemic, so it is understandable what is happening but for me I felt like this was the right moment (to leave).”