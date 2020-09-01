Juventus agree to match Barcelona striker Suarez’s wages, PSG also in the frame

Italian champions Juventus have held a second meeting with the agent of Barcelona striker Luis Suarez and are willing to match his €10m annual wage.

It comes amid reports that Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has told the striker he is not part of his first-team plans and will be allowed to leave this summer.

Marca have now cited a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claiming further talks took place between the Bianconeri and Suarez’s representatives ahead of a prospective switch.

It is claimed that Juve are in the market for a new striker with Gonzalo Higuain allowed to leave the club this summer and Suarez seen as preferable to Roma’s Edin Dzeko.

Marca add that Paris Saint-Germain are also in the frame for Suarez, and could yet fund a move following the exits of Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva this summer.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been touted to be the long-term replacement for the Uruguayan at the Camp Nou.

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014 but last week reports claimed he had no intention of leaving the club despite interest from elsewhere.