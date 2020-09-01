Javi Gracia wants Etienne Capoue reunion at Valencia

New Valencia boss Javi Gracia is reportedly lining up a move for his former Watford midfield star Etienne Capoue.

Gracia has already seen key names including Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin leave the club this summer, alongside star striker Rodrigo Moreno, who has joined Premier League side Leeds United.

However, despite being instructed to raise much needed funds via player sales, Gracia will be granted a limited budget to bring in new faces.

But according to reports from Marca, the club will block a permanent move, due to the lack of sell on value for the French international.

Los Che could sanction a loan offer for Capoue, despite the player’s reported preference for a permanent move following Watford’s relegation to the Championship.

However, if the Hornets want to remove him from their top-flight wage bill this month, a loan exit may be the only option which suits each party ahead of the 2020-21 season.