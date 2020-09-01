Granada sign Real Madrid youth team star Alberto Soro

Granada have secured a deal for Real Madrid youth team star Alberto Soro, with the former Spanish U18 international signing a five year deal in Andalucia.

🔴⚪️ #SoroNazarí 📄 El #Granada acuerda con el @realmadrid el traspaso de Alberto Soro. 🖊️ Firma por cinco temporadas. ⚽️ Se incorpora de manera inmediata a la pretemporada. ℹ️ https://t.co/QrGCnQcHbq pic.twitter.com/IsaKbWR9xO — Granada CF ❤️⚪️ (@GranadaCdeF) September 1, 2020

The two clubs have agreed a €2.5m fee for the 21-year old, as Diego Martinez looks to strengthen his squad options for the 2020-21 La Liga campaign.

Granada have secured a 12 month extension on Jesus Vallejo’s loan from Real Madrid, with Soro joining fellow new signings Luis Milla and Maxime Gonalons at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes.

Soro only joined Zinedine Zidane’s side at the start of last season after catching the eye at boyhood club Real Zaragoza in 2018-19.

However, Zidane opted to immediately loan him back to the Segunda Division side with his first team opportunities in Madrid limited.

He played a key role in Zaragoza’s top-flight promotion push last season, and he should be drafted straight into Martinez’s starting line up in the coming months.