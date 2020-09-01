Gareth Bale’s agent set for crunch talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett is set for talks with Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez, to try and settle the Welshman’s future in Madrid.

Bale has been ostracised by Zinedine Zidane in recent months, despite returning to full fitness during the La Liga 2019-20 season postponement.

Zidane handed Bale just 100 minutes of league action in their end of season 11 game winning streak, which secured a first La Liga title since 2017.

Despite the tense situation, Bale and Barnett have consistently stated his intention to remain at the club until his contract expires in 2022.

However, as per the front page of Tuesday’s edition of Marca, Perez will now step in to secure a solution which suits all parties.

Bale was on the verge of joining Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, only for Perez to block the deal at the last minute.

Perez was reportedly frustrated at Jiangsu’s unwillingness to pay a transfer fee for Bale, despite agreeing to cover his full salary for the remainder of his contract.

That stance could be altered this summer, with Perez and Real Madrid potentially willing to accept a free transfer for Bale, if his wages are matched as part of the negotiations.