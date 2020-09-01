Done deal: Sevilla return for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic in €1.5m transfer

Barcelona have confirmed midfielder Ivan Rakitic is rejoining Sevilla, six years after captaining the club to the 2014 Europa League title.

As confirmed by the Blaugrana, Sevilla will pay €1.5m to secure the player alongside €9m more in variables, which is thought to partly be formed by €750k for each season that the Andalusian club qualify for Europe.

❗ ÚLTIMA HORA

Acuerdo con el Sevilla por el traspaso de @IvanRakitic — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) September 1, 2020

El #SevillaFC paga por Rakitic 1,5 fijos (como dijimos ayer) y 750.000 por clasificación europea. Para llegar a los 9 de variables que anuncia el Barcelona, poco más que el club andaluz debe hacer un sextete, como diría el expresidente Laporta. — Alberto Fernández (@Albertoflorenzo) September 1, 2020

Barcelona transfer news is likely to be dominated by exits in the coming weeks as the club look to reduce their sizable wage bill and also decrease the average age of their first-team squad.

The 32-year-old had clocked up 310 appearances for Barcelona since his switch from Seville in the summer of 2014 and he has won a plethora of trophies – including four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey trophies and the 2015 Champions League title.

Rakitic netted 36 goals and assisted 40 goals across his stint at the Camp Nou.