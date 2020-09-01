Barcelona target Eric Garcia wants to stay at Manchester City in 2020-21

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has confirmed he wants to stay in England next season, despite confirming he will not extend his contract beyond 2021.

Garcia has been strongly linked with a move back to Barcelona, after coming through the La Masia academy, before joining City in 2017.

However, despite previous reports indicating he could be used as part of a player-plus-cash deal to bring Lionel Messi to the Etihad Stadium, Garcia is committed to seeing out his current deal in Manchester.

“It is true I have told the club I do not intend to extend my contract beyond 2021,” he told an interview with Marca.

“But I will return to Manchester when I am finished on international duty with Spain, and I am focused on next season with City.”

Garcia stated he would be delighted to play alongside Messi in the Premier League, but admitted he had no idea if the Argentinian international would be leaving the Camp Nou this summer.

The 21-year old received his first call up to the Spain senior squad, as part of a new look La Roja panel selected by Luis Enrique.

He is expected to battle with Pau Torres and Diego Llorente to partner captain Sergio Ramos in central defence in Spain’s UEFA Nations League games against Germany and Ukraine this month.