Barcelona plan exits for B team stars Monchu and Alex Collado

Barcelona are planning to sell their B captain Monchu (pictured) and midfielder Alex Collado this summer, report Marca.

Monchu – full name Ramón Rodríguez Jiménez – is a central midfielder who starred in the club’s promotion bid this season, but they missed out on promotion to Segunda with a playoff loss to Sabadell.

The 20-year-old moved to the Camp Nou in 2012 from Real Mallorca’s youth system and has been one of the brightest prospects in La Masia in the years since.

Monchu netted 10 goals in 29 league appearances this campaign but did not feature in the first-team of the Blaugrana.

Collado is a left-footed attacking midfielder who is also adept as a winger and has been another star of the B side.

Unlike Monchu, the former Espanyol youth star, aged 21, has made two first-team appearances for the Blaugrana in La Liga.

Collado debuted in the 2018-19 campaign defeat at Celta Vigo and featured for five minutes as a substitute in Barca’s two-goal loss at Valencia in January.

Both players are now available for transfer, either permanently or in loan deals.