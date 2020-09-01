Barcelona board divided on Messi sale and asking price

The Barcelona board are divided on whether or not the club should accept offers for star Lionel Messi below his €700m release clause.

The news comes ahead of a crunch meeting between the board and Messi’s father Jorge, who is flying into Barcelona to negotiate his son’s exit.

However, the board itself are now divided on how they should handle their negotiating position, according to a report in Marca.

Whilst the club are publicly stating that any prospective buyer will have to match the player’s €700m clause, there is now a growing school of thought that offers below this value should be considered.

Their argument is that even if the player is unable to leave as a free agent this summer, that exit route will become a certainty at the end of next season due to his insistence upon leaving.

Not only that but should the Blaugrana clear Messi’s wage bill than it would significantly ease their financial worries and allow them to reinvest in their current squad.

Of course, this would also incorporate a sizable transfer fee – likely to be in excess of €100m, even if they do believe they are being vastly short-changed.

It is estimated that the club will save a total of €100m by allowing Messi to leave this summer, with Barcelona’s board now having to clarify their position ahead of potential offers.