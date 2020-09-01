Atletico Madrid reignite interest in Getafe’s Mathias Olivera

Atletico Madrid are reportedly hopeful of successfully ending their two-year pursuit of Getafe defender Mathias Olivera.

Diego Simeone’s side were linked with Olivera following a host of defensive exits from the Wanda Metropolitano last summer, but the Uruguayan international opted to stay at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in 2019-20.

Reports from Diario AS claim Simeone will renew his efforts to sign the 22-year old in the coming weeks, due to consistent versatility to play in either full back position.

England international Kieran Trippier and Sime Vrsaljko will battle it out to be Simeone’s first choice right back in 2020-21, but Renan Lodi is short of cover on the opposite flank.

However, with Olivera under contract at Jose Bordalas’ side until 2023, they could request up to €20m as a potential asking price.

Atletico are considering including Victor Mollejo in the deal, with Simeone willing to send the Spanish U19 international on a season long loan, to bring down Olivera’s fee to below €15m.