Adama Traore removed from Spain squad due to inconclusive Covid-19 test

Wolves star Adama Traore will be omitted from Luis Enrique’s Spain 24-man squad due to a reported inconclusive Covid-19 test.

Traore received his first call up to the Spanish senior team for their upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Germany and Ukraine.

However, according to reports from Marca, the former Barcelona youth team player did not join up with the squad in Madrid, after testing positive back in the UK.

However, Traore will undergo a second test in the next 24 hours, with the test not fully conclusive on his condition.

All members of Enrique’s squad are required to undergo a mandatory PCR test prior to arriving at their Las Rozas training complex ahead of a flight to Stuttgart tomorrow.

Real Sociedad striker Mikel Oyarzabal has already pulled out of the travelling party, after also testing positive, with Villarreal’s Gerard Moreno replacing him.

Enrique’s side face Germany on September 3, before returning to Spain to face Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine at Real Madrid’s current home at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano on September 6.