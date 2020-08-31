Real Betis confirm defender as third signing of summer window

Real Betis have confirmed the signing of defender Victor Ruiz as their third addition of the summer.

The central defender spent almost a decade in La Liga prior to joining Turkish giants Besiktas last year and has now signed a one-year deal at the Seville-based club.

Now aged 31, Ruiz played at every youth level for Spain up to Under-21 – with whom he was a European champion in 2013 – and has been one of the most dependable defenders in the Spanish top flight over the years since.

Having made 40 appearances at Espanyol, Ruiz had a brief stint at Napoli before spending three seasons at Valencia and then five years at Villarreal, where he clocked up 190 first-team appearances

Betis had previously completed the signings of defender Martin Montoya and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo this summer, with Javi Garcia, Antonio Barragan and Zou Feddal among the players to leave the club.