Martin Braithwaite confident of remaining at Barcelona for 2020-21 season

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite is hopeful he can play a key role in Ronald Koeman’s plans next season, despite a summer of upheaval at the club.

Koeman replaced Quique Setien as Barcelona boss earlier this month, with major doubts continuing over the futures of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic.

However, despite Koeman rumoured to be looking to offload a host of players in the coming weeks, Danish international Braithwaite is confident he will be staying in Catalonia.

“I have not thought about changing clubs, and I have not spoken to anyone about it,” as per a report from Marca.

“I am just thinking about preparing myself for next season with Barcelona. I am hungry to stay here and win many titles.

“I see myself here a long time. I talk with my agent regularly and there has been no discussion about leaving.”

Braithwaite controversially joined La Blaugrana from Leganes in February, after Barcelona were granted permission to sign him following injuries to Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

The 29-year old’s first few months at the club were disrupted by the postponement of the 2019-20 season, with four La Liga starts and seven substitute appearances under Setien.

He is just six months into a four year contract at the Camp Nou, and Koeman could turn to him as a first team starter in the opening weeks of 2020-21, with Messi and Suarez’s futures unresolved.