Marcelo set for Real Madrid return in 2020-21 kick off

Real Madrid defender Marcelo is set to be handed a first team return at the start of the 2020-21 La Liga campaign.

The veteran Brazilian defender lost his place as first choice left back in 2019-20, with French international Ferland Mendy playing a key role in Los Blancos title win since 2017.

The 32-year old made just 15 league starts last season, with Mendy making 25 La Liga appearances in his debut campaign in Madrid.

However, according to the front page of Monday’s edition of Diario AS, Zinedine Zidane will assess Marcelo during in preseason training and he could return to the starting line up next month.

Zidane will need to rotate his options at the start of the upcoming season, with his side only completing their 2019-20 season at the start of August.

Marcelo has enjoyed a glittering career at the Santiago Bernabeu following his arrival from Fluminense in 2006, with five La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles and four Champions League wins.