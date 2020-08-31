Man City midfielder Herrera returns to Granada

Manchester City midfielder Yangel Herrera has returned to Granada on a season-long loan deal following a successful stint at the club last campaign.

The Venezuelan midfielder had been heavily linked with a move to Valencia as part of the transfer that took winger Ferran Torres to Manchester City, but the negotiations were ultimately unsuccessful.

Herrera starred in a loan stint with the Andalusian club last season this campaign – scoring twice and providing three assists across 36 appearances – and helping the club to qualify for European football for the first time in their history.

He is now returning to the club ahead of them featuring in the Europa League this season and unlike last year, Granada have confirmed they will have a purchase option at the end of the campaign.

Herrera has previously enjoyed loan stints with New York City and Huesca, with the 22-year-old even showing potential to break through into Pep Guardiola’s first team squad.