Lokomotiv Moscow want Celta Vigo striker Santiago Mina

Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow are reportedly considering a move for Celta Vigo forward Santi Mina, to reunite him with Fedor Smolov.

Mina returned the Galician club at the start of the 2019-20 season from Valencia, with Moi Gomez moving in the opposite direction.

The 29-year old scored 12 goals in 56 games during his first spell at the Estadio Baladios between 2013 and 2015, before joining Los Che, and scoring 42 goals across four seasons.

Mina netted six La Liga goals last season, as part of a three-man attack including January loan arrival Smolov.

Celta opted against making Smolov’s loan move from Lokomotiv into a permanent deal, after he controversially broke Spanish Covid-19 lockdown rules to return to Moscow.

According to reports from Diario AS, Lokomotiv are looking at a replacement for Aleksei Miranchuk, following his move to Serie A side Atalanta.

Lokomtiv CEO Vasily Kiknadze confirmed the club are looking at a host of targets, with Mina one of the names on their list.

Celta have rejected the potential of a loan deal for Mina, with Lokomotiv quoted an asking price of €15m.