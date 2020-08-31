Inter Milan open talks with Barcelona star Arturo Vidal

Serie A giants Inter Milan have opened talks with Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal, as per a report from Sky Sports Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Vidal has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou, as part of Ronald Koeman’s remodelling of his squad ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga season.

The Chilean international is into the final year of his contract with Barcelona, and with his first team role set to be reduced in the coming months, he could move on.

According to Di Marzio, Inter Milan have already reached out to Vidal’s representatives, and he could join on a free transfer, if Barcelona want to remove him from their wage bill.

Vidal has worked with Inter boss Antonio Conte before, during their successful spell at Juventus, winning three league titles together between 2011 and 2014.

The 33-year old has amassed over 500 top-flight appearances across Europe, with spells at Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, following a 2018 move to the Catalonia.