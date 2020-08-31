David Silva tests positive for Covid-19 following Real Sociedad unveiling

Real Sociedad have confirmed the club’s new signing David Silva has tested positive for Covid-19 after being officially unveiled by the club.

The former Spain international was presented in the club’s Anoeta stadium on Monday having completed his move from Manchester City as a free agent earlier this month.

ℹ COMUNICADO OFICIAL | Resultado prueba PCR.#AurreraReala https://t.co/zQ6nKk0WMf — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) August 31, 2020

Silva undertook the test on Monday morning and tested positive, having tested negative in his previous round of testing on Friday – and then travelling to San Sebastian.

Because of this scheduling, the club have confirmed he is yet to come into contact with his new teammates and is now going to enter a period of quarantine.

The star playmaker is said to be asymptomatic and in good health, but his period of absence from training will disrupt his integration into La Real – who will get their La Liga campaign underway in less than two weeks.

The 34-year-old had amassed 434 appearances for City, scoring 77 goals, providing 137 assists and winning four Premier League titles after joining from Valencia in 2010, but was out of contract this summer.

The playmaker has retired from international duty but won a notable 125 caps for La Roja, scoring 25 goals and winning three major tournaments – winning two European Championship crowns alongside the 2010 World Cup.

Image via @RealSociedad