Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic undergoing medical ahead of Sevilla return

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is returning to Sevilla six years after captaining them to the Europa League title in 2014.

The Croatian midfielder is undergoing a medical in the Catalan capital on Monday ahead of returning to Los Rojiblancos, with an agreement reached between the clubs and player for the return.

The details are outlined by Marca, who say that the central midfielder is now just ‘a step away’ from his return to the Andalusian capital, where his wife is from – – the two met when he joined the club from Schalke – and where the player was keen to return.

The central midfielder has been heavily linked with a summer exit from the Blaugrana as he enters the final 12 months of his current contract, with no transfer fee reported but thought to be minimal.

The 32-year-old has clocked up 310 appearances for Barcelona since his switch from Seville in the summer of 2014 and he has won a plethora of trophies – including four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey trophies and the 2015 Champions League title.