Arsenal to re-sign Dani Ceballos on loan deal from Real Madrid

Arsenal will re-sign midfielder Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid, reports Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano and La Sexta journalist Jose Luis Sanchez.

Ceballos has recently claimed he wants to join Arsenal in a permanent deal this summer following a successful season-long loan but with the Gunners keen to save funds, a loan arrangement may work best.

🚨 CEDIDO 🚨 Dani Ceballos, se irá cedido otra temporada al @Arsenal El Real Madrid y el conjunto inglés están cerrando la operación. Quieren que siga progresando y adquiriendo experiencia en la Premier. @DeporteslaSexta @elchiringuitotv pic.twitter.com/ucvFhIiWBL — José Luis Sánchez 🇪🇸 (@JLSanchez78) August 31, 2020

Dani Ceballos is coming back to Arsenal on loan. Advanced talks and agreement to be completed soon – as reported by @JLSanchez78.

Arteta has called Ceballos to convince him – three bids turned down to come back to #AFC. Green light from Real Madrid soon. ⚪️🔴 #transfers #Ceballos — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2020

It has appeared increasingly unlikely that he will be a part of the first-team squad at Los Blancos next season, partly due to his frosty relationship with club boss Zinedine Zidane.

Indeed, a recent report in Marca claimed that the player is unlikely to be back at Madrid next season because the Frenchman will be remaining in the dugout, while Ceballos started just four La Liga games under Zidane during the 2017/18 campaign.

Ceballos enjoyed a strong finish to the campaign in North London as he helped Mikel Arteta’s side to win the FA Cup with victories over Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.

Real Betis – where Ceballos began his career before switching to Madrid in the summer of 2017 – and Valencia are said to be the other two clubs with an interest in the central midfielder.

The midfielder is said to want more first-team football ahead of next summer’s European Championships, with a fear that he has fallen out of contention for the Spain squad.

Indeed, a report last week claimed Ceballos had asked Madrid to allow him to return to Betis this summer, although it now appears that North London is his more likely destination for next season.

Arsenal have already landed forward Willian from Chelsea on a free transfer and have been linked with multiple other deals, including Lille central defender Gabriel Magalhaes.