Ryan Giggs confirms no Gareth Bale talks with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane

Wales national team head coach Ryan Giggs has confirmed he has not spoken to Zinedine Zidane about Gareth Bale’s future at Real Madrid.

Bale played a peripheral role during Los Blancos end of season title winning run, before the former Tottenham star asked to miss their Champions League clash against Manchester City.

However, despite constant speculation over Bale’s future in the Spanish capital, Giggs insisted he has no concerns over his star man, or his relationship with Zidane.

“I have not spoken to Zidane. My French and Spanish are not great, and I know from experience his English is not great,” according to a report from the Daily Mail.

“That is how I will avoid answering questions about that subject,” joked the former Manchester United star.

“I am monitoring the situation, and when Gareth arrives into Wales camp, I will speak to him.

“I have always told him I am happy to talk if needed. But he is experienced and professional enough to deal with it.”

Bale’s commitment to playing for Wales, despite featuring sporadically for Real Madrid in the last two seasons, has been criticised by fans of the La Liga giants.

The 31-year old created further controversy by displaying the infamous ‘Wales.Golf.Madrid.In that order’ flag following their Euro 2020 qualifying win over Hungary in November 2019.

Giggs’ side kick off their 2020 UEFA Nations League campaign against Finland and Bulgaria next month, with Bale expected to start both games.