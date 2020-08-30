Real Sociedad star Mikel Oyarzabal removed from Spain squad after positive Covid-19 test

Real Sociedad skipper Mikel Oyarzabal has been removed from the Spain squad to face Germany and Ukraine after testing positive for Covid-19.

Oyarzabal was tested by La Real as part of a comprehensive round of PCR testing at all La Liga clubs ahead of their return to preseason training.

The 23-year old will now not join up with Luis Enrique’s squad in Madrid, and will self isolate at home for 14 days, meaning he is set to miss the start of the 2020-21 season.

Enrique has called up Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno to replace Oyarzabal, as per a report from Marca.

Moreno finished as the highest Spanish goalscorer in La Liga in 2019-20, with 18 goals for the Yellow Submarine.

The 28-year old made his Spain senior debut back in September 2019, with three goals in three games for the national side.

Enrique’s squad will train at the Las Rozas complex tomorrow, before flying to Stuttgart on September 1, before returning to Madrid to face Ukraine on September 6 in UEFA Nations League action.