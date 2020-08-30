Real Madrid target Benoit Badiashile remaining at AS Monaco until 2021

Real Madrid are set to be frustrated in their pursuit of AS Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, with the French club determined to hold onto their star man.

Los Blancos have been linked with a host of defensive targets ahead of the 2020-21 season, amid concerns over the long term futures of Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez in Madrid.

French U19 international Badiashile has emerged as an option for Zinedine Zidane after an impressive run of form prior to the suspension of the 2019-20 Ligue 1 campaign.

Badiashile signed a long term contract extension in December 2019, and according to reports from Diario AS, the French side want to keep him for another year before considering a sale.

Real Madrid are not the only club interested in a move for Badiashile, with Premier League giants Manchester United reportedly already having a €25m bid rejected.

AS Monaco currently value the 19-year old at €30m, and Robert Moreno’s side could increase that price to over €40m if he enjoys another eye catching season in 2020-21.