Real Betis confirm Claudio Bravo signing on a free transfer

Real Betis have sealed a deal for former Barcelona goalkeeper Claudio Bravo on a free transfer.

The club have been in negotiations with Bravo for the last week, with his move now confirmed via Real Betis’ Twitter account, after completing his medical.

The 37-year old was released from Manchester City earlier this month, following the expiration of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

New Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini has already brought in another ex La Blaugrana star, with the signing of Martin Montoya, with Bravo expected to provide cover for Joel Robles next season.

The Chilean international penned a one year contract at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, with the option for a 12 month extension.

Bravo joined Barcelona following a starring role at the 2014 World Cup with Chile, in a €13m deal from Real Sociedad.

After winning back to back La Liga titles in 2015 and 2016, he moved City, with German international Marc Ter Stegen taking over as first choice at the Camp Nou.

He rotated with Willy Caballero during his first season in England, before Pep Guardiola brought in Brazilian international Ederson.

Image via Real Betis CF