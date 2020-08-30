FIFA to be involved in allowing Messi to leave Barcelona

The likelihood that Lionel Messi’s attempts to leave Barcelona will result in a legal battle between the two parties appears increasingly inevitable.

On Saturday, Barcelona sacked their legal team for advising the player on how to navigate his exit from the club while Messi did not turn up for testing as scheduled on Sunday morning.

The Argentine superstar is now of the position that he is no longer contracted to the club and therefore not obliged to fulfil any contractual agreements, such as showing up for training and matches.

Diario Sport now claim that FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport are now likely to become involved when another club attempts to sign the player, and what – if any – demand Barcelona could make.

The 33-year-old has a clause in his deal allowing him to leave at the end of any season, and whilst it was thought that deadline passed in June, Marca have reported his camp believe that it has been extended in line with the prolonged 2019/20 season.

The legalities of Messi’s contractual situation are set to now play a key role with reports claiming his €700m release clause at the club is no longer valid.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the current board of the Catalan giants are said to be insistent they will not allow their superstar to leave as a free agent and they will only be prepared to meet with the player to discuss a new contract.