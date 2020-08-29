Sevilla confirm Oscar Rodriguez move from Real Madrid

Sevilla have officially confirmed the signing of Oscar Rodriguez from Real Madrid, in a deal rumoured to be around €13.5m as per a report from Marca.
Rodriguez, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Leganes, has been heavily linked with a move to Julen Lopetegui’s side after it became clear he had no place in Zinedine Zidane’s plans.
🆕 @oscararnaiz10, primer refuerzo del #SevillaFC para la temporada 20/21. 💪
¡Bienvenido, Óscar! 🙌#WeareSevilla #VamosmiSevilla
— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) August 29, 2020
Inmensamente feliz y orgulloso de incorporarme al @sevillafc y seguir creciendo como futbolista en el 6 veces campeón de la @EuropaLeague.
Muchas gracias al @cdleganes y a la afición pepinera por dos temporadas de lucha y coraje…
— Óscar Rodríguez (@oscararnaiz10) August 29, 2020
The transfer does not see Real Madrid completely cut ties with the 22-year old midfielder, with Sevilla only purchasing 75% of his economic rights for the next five years.
Alongside keeping hold of a 25% stake, Los Blancos will also receive another €1.5m in add ons, if Rodriguez reaches certain performance targets at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
Rodriguez played a key role for Javier Aguirre’s side in 2019-20, despite their eventual relegation, with 30 La Liga appearances and nine goals.
He has also been rewarded with a first call up to the Spanish national team at senior level, ahead La Roja’s UEFA Nations League double header against Germany and Ukraine next month.
Image via Sevilla CF