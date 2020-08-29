Sevilla confirm Oscar Rodriguez move from Real Madrid

Sevilla have officially confirmed the signing of Oscar Rodriguez from Real Madrid, in a deal rumoured to be around €13.5m as per a report from Marca.

Rodriguez, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Leganes, has been heavily linked with a move to Julen Lopetegui’s side after it became clear he had no place in Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

Inmensamente feliz y orgulloso de incorporarme al @sevillafc y seguir creciendo como futbolista en el 6 veces campeón de la @EuropaLeague.

Muchas gracias al @cdleganes y a la afición pepinera por dos temporadas de lucha y coraje… — Óscar Rodríguez (@oscararnaiz10) August 29, 2020

The transfer does not see Real Madrid completely cut ties with the 22-year old midfielder, with Sevilla only purchasing 75% of his economic rights for the next five years.

Alongside keeping hold of a 25% stake, Los Blancos will also receive another €1.5m in add ons, if Rodriguez reaches certain performance targets at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Rodriguez played a key role for Javier Aguirre’s side in 2019-20, despite their eventual relegation, with 30 La Liga appearances and nine goals.

He has also been rewarded with a first call up to the Spanish national team at senior level, ahead La Roja’s UEFA Nations League double header against Germany and Ukraine next month.

Image via Sevilla CF