Real Madrid kick off 2020-21 season at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano

Real Madrid will begin their La Liga title defence at their temporary home the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, with restrictions remaining in place for fans entering arenas.

Zinedine Zidane’s side played their final league games of 2019-20 at their youth team stadium, following the restart of the domestic season in June.

However, as per reports from Marca, they will not return to the Santiago Bernabeu next month, with Los Blancos now playing all La Liga and Champions League games at the 6,000 capacity stadium, until fans are allowed to return.

Zidane’s side kick off their league season on September 19, with an extra week of preparation granted by La Liga due to their extended Champions League participation this month.

The stadium will also act as a makeshift home for the Spanish national team until the end of 2020, with Luis Enrique’s side hosting Ukraine on September 6 in Valdebebas, with a games against Switzerland and Germany later in the year.