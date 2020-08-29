Real Madrid and Benfica agree on Mariano Diaz loan move

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a deal to send striker Mariano Diaz on loan to Benfica for the 2020-21 season.

Zinedine Zidane is set to begin a squad overhaul in the coming weeks, with Diaz one of the names expected to leave the Spanish capital.

Colombian international James Rodriguez is rumoured to be on the verge of joining Premier League side Everton, with Brahim Diaz linked with AC Milan and Oscar Rodriguez already joining Sevilla.

However, despite Real Madrid’s confidence of offloading Diaz, a report from Marca claims the former Lyon star has not been contacted over the move, with no agreement in place with his representatives.

Diaz rejected the chance to leave Madrid last summer, despite slipping further down the pecking order following the arrival of Serbian international Luka Jovic.

But with just three La Liga starts to his name in the last two seasons, and zero in 2019-20, his time in Madrid looks to be over.