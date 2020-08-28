Valladolid sign goalkeeper Roberto after West Ham exit

Real Valladolid have completed the signing of experienced goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez after he left West Ham United.

As reported by Marca, the shot-stopper has returned to Spain on a permanent basis to join the top flight club and he will compete with Jordi Masip for the number one spot.

Roberto joined the Hammers on a two-year deal last summer having previously been a deputy at Espanyol, but he failed to impress during his stint in East London.

The experienced goalkeeper played 10 times for the club but was criticised for his performances – his run in the team followed an injury to Łukasz Fabiański – and he was eventually replaced by third-choice David Martin.

He subsequently joined Alaves for the second half of the season in Spain and made nine appearances before his loan deal expired this summer.

He has a raft of experience throughout his career including spells with Atletico Madrid, Benfica and Olympiakos.