Neymar and Angel Di Maria contact Lionel Messi over PSG move

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign Lionel Messi, with Neymar and Angel Di Maria contacting him over a move to France.

Reports from Marca claim Premier League side Manchester City remain the firm favourites to sign Messi, amid growing rumours he has demanded to end his contract at the Camp Nou.

However, as per an exclusive from French outlet La Parisen, Messi’s Argentina teammate Di Maria, and former Barcelona star Neymar have tried to tempt him to join the Ligue 1 champions.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has contacted La Blaugrana over a potential deal, with Thomas Tuchel’s side one of the few European clubs that could afford a deal for the 33-year old.

Messi’s representatives have also reached out to the Barcelona board to request a meeting to discuss his future and the termination of his contract.

However, club president Josep Bartomeu has declined this offer, stating the terms of Messi’s contract require his €700m release clause to be met before any exit talks can begin.