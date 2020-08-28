Lionel Messi requests Barcelona meeting to agree amicable exit

Lionel Messi will not reverse his decision to leave Barcelona this summer but wants to schedule a meeting with the club’s board so that he can secure an amicable exit.

There had still been hope among fans of the Blaugrana that their Argentine superstar may yet have a change of heart and ultimately decide to remain at the Camp Nou, but that possibility appears to be decreasing.

A report in Marca outlines how the Argentine now wants to meet with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the rest of the club’s board so that there can be a consensus over the manner of his exit.

The 33-year-old has a clause in his deal allowing him to leave at the end of any season, and whilst it was thought that deadline passed in June, Marca have reported his camp believe that it has been extended in line with the prolonged 2019/20 season.

That is a claim which the Catalan club refute and instead they are pointing to his €700m release clause, which would block any exit this summer – so both sides may negotiate on a set price or terms.

Messi has scored a scarcely believable 634 goals in 731 official appearances for Barcelona, but his time at the club now appears to be up and his future will now dominate Barcelona transfer news this summer.