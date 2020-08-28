Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric excused from international duty with Croatia

La Liga pair Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric have both been omitted from the Croatia squad for their vital UEFA Nations League double header next month.

Both players were left out of the 24-man squad to face Portugal and France on September 5th and 8th, after reaching an agreement with Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic, as per reports from Marca.

Modric, who captains Dalic’s side, is expected to return to pre-season training with Real Madrid next week, following an extended break due to their Champions League participation.

Rakitic has been linked with a move away from Barcelona, following reports that new La Blaugrana manager Ronald Koeman has told he him can leave Camp Nou next month, with former side Sevilla linked with a bid for the 32-year old.

La Liga do have two other representatives in Dalic’s squad, with Atletico Madrid pair Ivo Grbic and Sime Vrsaljko both included, alongside Real Mallorca midfielder Ante Budimir.