Done deal: Barcelona confirm signing of Senegalese teen Ndiaye

Barcelona have completed the signing of Senegal Under-20 international Moussa Ndiaye from the from Aspire Academy.

The Blaugrana confirmed the deal on Friday with the defender – who can play at left-back or as a central defender – signing initially for three seasons with the club holding an option for a further two.

❗[ÚLTIMA HORA] El Barça B incorpora a Moussa Ndiaye 👉El defensa senegalés, de 18 anys, arriba procedent de l’Aspire Academy Dreams i signa per tres temporades, ampliables dues més 👇Més info👇#ForçaBarça💙❤https://t.co/InrY5LRezF — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) August 28, 2020

It is now increasingly unusual for clubs to confirm transfer fees but the Catalan giants say they have concluded the deal for €500k with a €100m release clause being included in the player’s contract.

Ndiaye, 18, starred in the Africa Under-20 Cup, where he was named as player of the tournament, while he also helped his nation to the quarter finals of the Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

The Blaugrana have previously been linked with Ndiaye’s international colleague Souleymane Aw, who is currently at French lower league club AS Beziers after joining from Belgian side KAS Eupen less than 12 months ago.

Moussa Wague – another promising Senegalese defender – is already at the Camp Nou.