Atletico Madrid close to permanent deal for Yannick Carrasco

Atletico Madrid are working on a deal to secure Yannick Carrasco’s return to the club on a permanent basis next month.

Belgian international Carrasco rejoined Atletico on a six-month loan deal from Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang in January, after leaving Madrid for China in February 2018.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, Diego Simeone wants to keep the 26-year old at the Wanda Metropolitano as part of a four-year contract.

Atletico are confident of agreeing a deal to bring him back to Spain ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga season, despite having two years still to run on his contract with Yifang.

Carrasco’s value has dipped during his time in China, and Atletico could secure a deal in the region of €20m, with Carrasco taking a significant wage drop to return to Europe.

Simeone has already completed a deal to bring on loan striker Alvaro Morata in on a full transfer, alongside Croatian goalkeeper Ivo Grbic, with Antonio Adan and Caio Henrique leaving the club.