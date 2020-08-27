Man City to offer Barcelona €100m plus three first-team stars for Lionel Messi – report

Manchester City are preparing to offer Barcelona three first-team players alongside a €100m fee to sign Lionel Messi, report Diario Sport.

It is claimed that such is the English’s side intention to land the Argentine star, they are willing to offer striker Gabriel Jesus, Portugal international Bernardo Silva and central defender Eric Garcia – who came through Barca’s La Masia youth academy – to the Catalan club.

It follows directly from a report in Marca that Man City’s offer to Messi was a three-year contract with informal negotiations already opened between the parties.

Whilst Messi is intent on leaving as a free agent, the Blaugrana refute the legality of this claim and are referring to his €700m release clause.

With this in mind, the report claims that City are offering €100m plus three of their first-team players in order to secure the 33-year-old.

It is claimed that City are the club best placed to land the Argentine due to his personal relationship with boss Pep Guardiola, while he also shares a close bond with Argentina international teammate Sergio Aguero.

City are said to be optimistic about completing a deal for Messi this summer.