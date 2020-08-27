Man City striker Gabriel Jesus offered to Barcelona in Messi deal – multiple reports

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus will be offered to Barcelona as part of the club’s package to sign Lionel Messi, according to reports.

The Brazilian striker has netted 68 goals in 152 appearances for the English club since a January 2017 switch from Palmeiras and he has netted 18 times in 38 international appearances.

Argentine-based journalist Veronica Brunati claims the Brazilian striker will be offered to the Camp Nou as any prospective deal, but City playmaker Bernardo Silva will not be leaving the club.

#ManchesterCity no ofertará a #BernardoSilva en la negociación por #Messi. El único jugador que puede entrar en el inicio de las negociaciaciones es #GabrielJesus. Pero no va a desprenderse de Bernardo. — Veronica Brunati 💚 (@verobrunati) August 27, 2020

That contradicted a report earlier in the day from Diario Sport, that claimed City are offering Barcelona three first-team stars including Jesus and Silva, with central defender Eric Garcia also to be included in the offer.

It follows directly from a report in Marca that Man City’s offer to Messi was a three-year contract with informal negotiations already opened between the parties.

Separately, a report from Esport3 in Catalonia claims Gabriel Jesus, Garcia and Angelino will all be offered to the Blaugrana from Pep Guardiola’s side.