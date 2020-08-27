Lionel Messi will confirm Barcelona exit on social media

Lionel Messi has no doubts about his decision to leave Barcelona and will confirm the news on his social media accounts over the coming days.

It confirms the multiple reports across Spanish and Argentinean media which claimed that Messi is leaving Barcelona and will attempt to activate a clause in his deal which allows him to break his contract.

That is according to journalist Miguel Blazquez, who claims that the news that Messi is leaving Barcelona this summer will be made official with the announcement.

🚨No hay vuelta atrás. LEO MESSI no seguirá en el Barça la próxima temporada. El anuncio, que llegará en los próximos días, se hará oficial para todo el mundo a través de sus redes sociales. #Messi #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/MaTydYMPkK — Miquel Blázquez (@BlazquezFont) August 27, 2020

There had still been hope among fans of the Blaugrana that their Argentine superstar may yet have a change of heart and ultimately decide to remain at the Camp Nou.

Indeed, it follows on from suggestions that Barcelona president Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu will resign from his position immediately if Messi confirms that he is the reason for his demands to leave.

Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his spell at the Camp Nou, where he has spent the entirety of his professional career and firmly established himself as one of the greatest footballers ever to play the sport.

The 33-year-old has a clause in his deal allowing him to leave at the end of any season, and whilst it was thought that deadline passed in June, Marca say his camp believe that it has been extended in line with the prolonged 2019/20 season.

Messi has scored a scarcely believable 634 goals in 731 official appearances for Barcelona, but his time at the club now appears to be up and he is hopeful of becoming a free agent.