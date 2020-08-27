Lazion confirm signing of goalkeeper Pepe Reina

Valencia have missed out on signing Milan goalkeeper Pepe Reina as Italian club Lazio have confirmed the signing of the former Spain international.

Officials at the Mestalla were reported to be hopeful of selling first-choice goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen this summer but are yet to negotiate on his departure, meaning they could not yet move for Reina, who subsequently grew impatient, as per Marca.

Dutch international Cillessen was said to be among the 12 first-team players at the club who were told they would be allowed to move clubs this summer amid a huge squad clearout at Los Che, where Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin, Rodrigo Moreno and Ferran Torres having already departed.

Reina, who will celebrate his 38th birthday this month, began his career at Barcelona before moving to Villarreal, but his most memorable stint was across a nine-year spell at Liverpool between 2005 and 2014.

He has since played for Bayern Munich and Napoli before his move to the Milanese giants in the summer of 2018.

The 37-year-old custodian has won a number of cup medals across his time with Liverpool and Napoli but played just five Serie A games for Milan before his January loan switch to the Premier League.